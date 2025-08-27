Ukraine’s drones hit Putin where it hurts: Russian oil refineries

Gas stations have run dry in some regions of Russia after Ukrainian drones struck refineries and other oil infrastructure in recent weeks, with motorists waiting in long lines and officials resorting to rationing or cutting off sales altogether.

Wholesale prices on the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for A-95 gas — the highest octane — spiked to record highs last week, soaring to about 50 per cent higher than in January, as demand soared from farmers seeking to bring in the harvest and Russians hitting the roads for their last big vacation of the summer.

Russian media outlets reported fuel shortages are hitting consumers in several regions in the Far East and on the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine by Moscow in 2014.

Media outlets in the Primorye region, which borders North Korea, reported long lines and prices of about 78 rubles per litre (approximately USD 3.58 per gallon) at gas stations in the area, where the average monthly wage is about USD 1,200. Journalists at local news outlet Primpress found other drivers trying to sell gas online for as much as 220 rubles per litre (about USD 10.12 per gallon).

In the Kurilsky district of the Kuril Islands north of Japan, shortages of lower octane A-92 gas forced officials to halt public sales outright on 25 August, Monday. In Crimea, a popular resort area, some companies sold fuel only to holders of coupons or special cards.

Normal price increases are aggravated this year

Russia is no stranger to gasoline price increases at the end of summer. But this year's shortages have been aggravated by Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries in the 3.5-year-old war. Larger, more concentrated attacks are causing more damage and hampering production, all timed to coincide with peak demand.