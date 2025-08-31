India’s desperate search for new friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit (31 Aug–1 Sep), his first trip to China in more than seven years. For Beijing, hosting the largest SCO summit in history is another chance to showcase its global clout, with more than 20 leaders and 10 international organisations in attendance.

For Modi, however, the timing could hardly be more embarrassing. His relationship with US President Donald Trump has soured, India faces punishing American tariffs and tensions are flaring across its neighbourhood — from a hostile Pakistan and an unstable Bangladesh to a nippy China on its borders.

Modi’s Tianjin visit is being projected by New Delhi as a sign of India’s multi-alignment, but it’s not likely to yield any strategic benefits from China and Russia nor bring any relief from Trump’s hostility. Instead, it may leave India more isolated, caught between Washington’s wrath and Beijing’s distrust.

The SCO, established in 2001 by six Eurasian states — China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — is largely a Chinese initiative, with Beijing playing the leading role in shaping its direction. Through the SCO, China has projected its version of the ‘Beijing Consensus’ in Central Asia and used the grouping as an engine of economic expansion and a mechanism for security cooperation.

Under President Xi Jinping, the SCO has expanded in scope and membership. In 2017, India and Pakistan became full members; Iran joined in 2023; Belarus followed in 2024. What started as a regional forum has now become a diverse grouping spanning Eurasia, South Asia and even parts of Europe.

With this enlargement, the SCO represents nearly half the world’s population and around a quarter of global GDP. It has evolved from a regional security club into a transcontinental organisation. For China, this expansion serves the dual purpose of cementing its influence in Central Asia and using the SCO as a forum to project itself as the champion of the Global South and an alternative to Western-led institutions.