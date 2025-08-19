The Dance of the Dragon and the Elephant in Delhi breaks the ice?

In a written answer in the Lok Sabha on 19 August 2025, the Government of India acknowledged that because of Chinese restrictions on the export of fertilisers and rare earth minerals and magnets, besides tunnel boring machines (TBM), the supply chains in India’s agriculture, automobile and infrastructure sector had been badly hit.

On the same day, ironically, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was on a two-day visit to New Delhi — before flying to Islamabad.

Even as diplomats and foreign ministry statements from both sides exuded warmth and optimism about Wang Yi’s first visit to India in three years, there was no indication of any breakthrough or assurance on the export impasse.

The Economic Times did report that China had indeed promised to address India’s three concerns — namely “rare earths, fertilisers and tunnel boring machines” — but official statements spoke nothing of these. Even the post on social media by the Chinese ambassador to India was conspicuous by its silence on the issue.