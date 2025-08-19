China says will address India’s concerns on rare earths, fertilisers

In a step towards easing economic frictions, China has assured India that it will address New Delhi’s major trade concerns, particularly on imports of rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines, government sources said.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi conveyed this assurance to external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar during his ongoing two-day visit to New Delhi. Wang’s trip includes talks with national security advisor Ajit Doval on the boundary issue as part of the Special Representatives’ dialogue, as well as a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes amid Beijing’s restrictions on exports of rare earth magnets, imposed in retaliation to US tariff hikes, which have impacted global supply chains. Rare earths are critical for high-tech products ranging from electronics and electric vehicles to industrial machinery.