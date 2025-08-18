Rubio: China refining Russian oil, reselling to global markets including Europe

US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Sunday, 17 August, said that Russian oil purchased by China is being refined there and then sold into the global marketplace, with some of it ending up in Europe.

“Well, if you look at the oil that’s going to China and being refined, a lot of that is then being sold back into Europe. Europe’s also buying natural gas still. Now, there are countries trying to wean themselves off it, but there’s more Europe can do with regard to their own sanctions,” Rubio told Fox Business.

Asked whether Washington might impose sanctions on Europe for continuing to buy Russian energy, Rubio said he did not expect direct measures but noted the impact of possible secondary sanctions.