'Peace & tranquility along border is like insurance policy for ties': India to China

Maintenance of peace and tranquility at the border is like an insurance policy for India-China ties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed this position to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks earlier in the day with a focus on rebuilding the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following the over four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh that ended in October last year.

Misri, elaborating on talks between the two leaders on the margins of the SCO summit, said Modi mentioned the challenge of cross-border terrorism and pitched for extending support to each other to combat it as both India and China have been impacted by the menace.

We have received understanding and cooperation from China as we deal with the issue of cross-border terrorism in context of the ongoing SCO summit, he said at a media briefing.

The foreign secretary said Modi and Xi spoke about their respective principles for bilateral ties during their talks and that their positions are expected to help guide the future works in the relations.

It was an element of consensus that stable and amicable India-China relationship can benefit 2.8 billion people of the two countries, he said.