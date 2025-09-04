The Southern Discomfort: Bearing the burden of GST rationalisation

The southern states, barring NDA-ruled Andhra Pradesh, are doing a delicate balancing act on the overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime: Welcoming the intent behind the rationalisation of GST slabs on one hand, while on the other, seeking adequate compensation to the states for the revenue losses. This is a perfect pitch to preserve the country’s federal spirit.

No reform can yield the desired results if the concerns of the states are not properly addressed, in accordance with the principles of federalism. There is a strong case for compensation here, because the GST rate cuts would disproportionately affect the finances of the states, which are more dependent on GST revenues compared to the central government.

Estimates of the revenues anticipated to be foregone due to the proposed tax cuts range from around Rs 50,000 crore during the current financial year, to nearly Rs 1.4 lakh crore in the next financial year. Since 70 per cent of the burden would fall on the states, the demand for compensation is perfectly legitimate.

The success of the GST reforms would, therefore, depend on how well the states are compensated for the losses they are bound to incur. The onus is on the Centre to evolve a proper mechanism to safeguard the states from the adverse impact of the GST reform.