Revenue concerns mount for states as GST complexity continues

The recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms approved by the GST Council have drawn sharp criticism from several state governments and policy analysts, with concerns mounting over revenue losses, structural complexities, and potential threats to fiscal federalism.

Under the 2025 reform, the GST slabs have been rationalised from the four rates of 5, 12, 18, and 28 per cent to primarily just two main rates, 5 per cent and 18 per cent, alongside a high 40 per cent rate for select sin and luxury goods. While the move is aimed at easing compliance and reducing tax burdens on essential items, critics argue it leaves underlying issues unresolved.

Complexity persists despite fewer slabs

Analysts have highlighted that the high 40 per cent rate on products such as tobacco, pan masala, sugary drinks, and luxury cars maintains significant complexity and taxation disparity.

Disputes over the classification of various goods particularly food items and beverages as goods or services continue to create litigation risks and compliance challenges.

“While simplification is the stated goal, classification disputes and the uneven taxation of certain categories mean businesses and consumers will still face confusion,” said an industry observer.

Revenue losses to states a serious concern

State governments have expressed alarm over potential revenue shortfalls. Kerala finance minister K.N. Balagopal estimated the state could lose between Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore annually due to the rate cuts, including Rs 2,500 crore from sectors such as cement, electronics, automobiles, and insurance.

States fear these losses could affect funding for welfare schemes and infrastructure projects. Although the Centre has argued that reduced rates may boost consumption and offset some revenue shortfalls, critics maintain that short-term fiscal pressures could constrain state budgets and public services, threatening the cooperative federalism model underpinning the GST framework.