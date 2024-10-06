The Prime Minister’s 125 days of passivity

Fans of the prime minister — and there are many — sense a drift and a lack of purpose in this third term.

In the new parliament building in February, Narendra Modi said that the BJP’s third term would be one of very important decisions that would affect the next 1,000 years. In an interview to a news channel during the campaign, he said that the results would show in the first 125 days after 4 June. The first 100 days’ agenda had already been finalised, he said, and he would use the next 25 for the youth.

None of this has come to be.

Monday, 7 October, marks 125 days since the results and a ‘nothing is happening’ feeling is endemic.

The main reason for this is that with a minority, the BJP can no longer do in Parliament what it could do between 2014 and 2024.