The (BJP) king may still reign, but can he rule?

Minority governments have two major concerns: Clearing votes of no-confidence and passing legislation.

The first, remaining in office for five years, requires the ruling party to acquire a threshold number of MPs — meaning, a sufficiently large mass at the centre of the coalition to keep it together. Our history indicates that this can be as low as 150 seats, but not much lower.

The 1996 coalition formed by the Janata Dal and the Communists with two prime ministers, Deve Gowda and Inder Gujral, had only 78 seats — too few for stability and too dependent on external support. After much drama, having survived at the whim of the Congress led by Sitaram Kesri, it fell within two years.

Running a government where ‘allies’ have almost an equal number of seats is not easy; but it is possible to finish the term. All three coalitions in office before 2014 survived five years, the first of them confidently choosing to go into elections six months early. This is despite the ruling party in these coalitions having as few as 182 seats (Atal Behari Vajpayee, 1999), 145 seats (Manmohan Singh, 2004) and 206 seats (Manmohan Singh, 2009).

It is true that much of the news cycle in these years was occupied by reports and rumours of ‘allies’ sulking, throwing tantrums and pulling out, but all three crossed the finish line.

In the 18th Lok Sabha, the BJP with 240 seats is the only party that can form a government. It may have lost its majority but it will remain in power as long as it wants to. The BJP’s ‘allies’ know this. They understand also that they will keep their ministries till 2029 and, for this reason, have no reason to defend the government except with their vote.