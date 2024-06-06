As NDA partner, JD(U) sides with the people against BJP's Agniveer scheme

Janata Dal (United) leader K.C. Tyagi on Thursday, 6 June, said his party — a BJP ally — has demanded a review of the Agnipath scheme and will "pursue" the caste census issue.

The caste census, he asserted, was the need of the hour. He also said his party's support to the BJP was "unconditional".

"There is anger among voters on the (short-term army recruitment) Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings to be removed, on which people have objections," Tyagi told reporters in Delhi.

He also spoke of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he said the JD(U) is not opposed to, but wants that all stakeholders should be consulted on it.

"On the UCC, the chief minister (Nitish Kumar) had written to the Law Commission. We are not against the UCC. But there should be consultation with all the stakeholders, chief ministers, political parties and different sects, and a resolution should be found," he said.

Asked if his party will push for a caste census, Tyagi said, "No party in the country has denied a caste census. Bihar has shown the way, the prime minister [Narendra Modi] also did not oppose... It is the demand of the time, and we will pursue it."