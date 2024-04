Centre enacting laws bypassing democratic process, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday, 20 April, attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, accusing them of enacting laws by by-passing democratic processes and enforcing them on the people against their will.

Gandhi also said that "the Prime Minister's men" "haughtily" speak of changing the Constitution of India that was "written with the blood of our freedom fighters and martyrs".

"They treat the Constitution of India as an instrument of their own greed and ambition, as if it is a piece of paper," she alleged while speaking at a poll rally In Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat seeking votes for Congress candidate Benny Behanan.