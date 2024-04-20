Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur, three arrested

The Congress has demanded a repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to the state's two Lok Sabha constituencies were rigged.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported on Friday from conflict-hit Manipur, which recorded a turnout of over 68 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur.

Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur's chief electoral officer demanding a repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur.

Speaking to reporters on Friday night, Meghachandra said, "Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days. We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur," he said.

The demand for a repoll included three polling stations within chief minister N. Biren Singh's Assembly segment of Heingang.

Both the BJP and the Congress on Friday accused each other of unleashing violence and breaching the model code of conduct in place during the elections in Manipur.

BJP state unit general-secretary K. Sarat Kumar told reporters that Akoijam, a candidate from Inner Manipur, accompanied by large numbers of his supporters, visited several polling stations and provoked officials and voters, leading to commotion. "Akoijam, accompanied by his supporters, visited several polling booths and disturbed the election atmosphere. We have filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer and returning officer," he said.