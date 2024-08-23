Waqf Bill: Modi faces strong opposition from NDA allies in first JPC meet
All India Muslim Personal Law Board plans a nationwide agitation unless the bill is withdrawn, apparently with support from the Telugu Desam Party and the JD(U)
The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill convened its first meeting on 22 August amid fierce backlash from various Muslim organisations.
Compounding the challenges for the Modi government, strong dissenting voices emerged from within the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) itself during the meeting.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally that had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, expressed the need for broader consultations during the JPC meeting, sources have said. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the TDP Parliamentary Party leader and a JPC member, said that the TDP has initiated consultations with all communities, including Muslims, to address their concerns regarding the bill.
Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed that TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had assured Muslim representatives that their parties would oppose the Waqf Bill.
The Board also warned of a nationwide agitation if the bill is not withdrawn.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill "unconstitutional" in the meeting.
Another NDA ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, emphasised the need to address the concerns of the Muslim community, calling for further consultations as well.
Several MPs who attended the meeting expressed dissatisfaction with the ministry's responses to their queries during the meeting as well.
Outside the NDA, the YSR Congress Party, represented by V. Vijayasai Reddy, raised objections to several clauses of the bill, sources indicated.
Opposition members were particularly critical of proposed amendments that would empower district collectors to decide ownership of disputed lands and allow the induction of non-Muslim members into waqf boards.
Committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal described the six-hour meeting, which included a lunch break, as "fruitful".
He assured the meeting that the voices of all stakeholders would be considered, stating, "We will discuss all 44 amendments and aim to present a comprehensive bill by the next session."
Pal also confirmed that the committee plans to consult various Muslim organisations representing different sects to gather their views.
Meanwhile, a former chairman of a different JPC on waqf boards (also a former Rajya Sabha member), K. Rahman Khan told the New Indian Express that the recommendations of the Sachar Committee had not been taken on board either — despite union minister Kiren Rijiju claiming they were when tabling the bill in Parliament.