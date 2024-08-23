Waqf Bill: Modi faces strong opposition from NDA allies in first JPC meet

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill convened its first meeting on 22 August amid fierce backlash from various Muslim organisations.

Compounding the challenges for the Modi government, strong dissenting voices emerged from within the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) itself during the meeting.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally that had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, expressed the need for broader consultations during the JPC meeting, sources have said. Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the TDP Parliamentary Party leader and a JPC member, said that the TDP has initiated consultations with all communities, including Muslims, to address their concerns regarding the bill.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) claimed that TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had assured Muslim representatives that their parties would oppose the Waqf Bill.

The Board also warned of a nationwide agitation if the bill is not withdrawn.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi called the bill "unconstitutional" in the meeting.

Another NDA ally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan, emphasised the need to address the concerns of the Muslim community, calling for further consultations as well.