Does new Bill seek to strip Muslims of control over waqf properties?

Waqf assets, comprising property or land donated by Muslims for charitable purposes and managed by members of the community, covers 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across India, with an estimated value of Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to a press note by the Union government. The same note informs us that this makes waqf boards the third largest landowners in India after the armed forces and Indian Railways.

The Waqf Act was comprehensively amended in 2013, based on the recommendations of a high-level committee under the chairmanship of justice (retd) Rajinder Sachar, the report of a joint parliamentary committee on waqf, and the Central Waqf Council, and after detailed consultation with other stakeholders.

However, this did not put an end to disputes, contentious claims and allegations of irregularities, which the Union government has now made a pretext to steamroll a new law by amending as many as 44 sections of the Waqf Act 1995.

Most Muslims are outraged and point out that the new law amounts to interference in the community’s affairs and also a blatant attempt to dispossess the largest minority of the wealth meant for the socio-economic uplift of the community.

“To make the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf boards is questionable,” said Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Sadatullah Hussaini. He, however, welcomed the provision to include women in the boards. “It is there in the 1995 Act too. There is no problem with that,” he told The Hindu. He did, however, wonder if the women members would be from the Muslim community.