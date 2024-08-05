Several opposition leaders vow to oppose any bill to amend Waqf Act

IUML's E.T. Mohammed Basheer said the move on the part of the government is ill-intentioned.

"A committee was appointed under K. Rahman Khan and the BJP wanted to have a grip on the Waqf properties. They want to take custody of the Waqf properties.

"If such a legislation comes, we will very strongly oppose it. We will also speak with like-minded parties," he told reporters outside Parliament.

If the government goes ahead with the bill, it must be prepared for strong opposition, Basheer added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the BJP-led government wants to run away from the discussion on Budget and, therefore, they have come up with the Waqf issue.

"Until it is tabled in Parliament, I would not like to comment," she added.

CPI(M) MP Amra Ram said the BJP believes in "divisive politics" and instead of strengthening Waqf boards, they are trying to interfere with them.

"Instead of providing education and employment to the minorities, they have always attacked their rights. We condemn this. If they continue with this divisive rhetoric, we showed them a trailer in 2024 and will now show them the full movie," he said.

Another CPI(M) MP Sudama Prasad said the BJP-led government's only intention is to promote a divisive agenda.

"Bring a bill to deal with unemployment. But they are 24X7 only looking at divisive agenda like mandir-masjid and Hindustan-Pakistan," he said.

Asked about the talk of the bill on Wakf Act, JMM's Mahua Maji said one-sided view should not be taken and if any amendments are to be made, the government should listen to all sides.

Asked about the issue, BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said it is a good thing if shortcomings in the Wakf Act are being removed.

"I have experienced it myself that there are intense internal conflicts in the Waqf boards and their properties are being misused. Those who are powerful in the Muslim community are misusing the properties," he told reporters outside Parliament.

Speaking on the issue, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said the Modi government runs on transparency and only those "who are scamsters" can object to transparency.

Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, said the party will analyse with what intentions the bill is being brought and what its contents are, and will then comment on it accordingly.

SP MP Zia ur Rahman Barq said whenever the NDA government brings a bill, it gives the reason that it is for the benefit of the community.

"I want to ask them, was the farm bills in the interests of farmers? If their intention was clear, they should have spoken to the intellectuals of the community. But their intentions are not right and they want to take control of the Waqf boards and suppress the Muslim community," he said.