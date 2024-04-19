Waqf Board case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned by ED for over 13 hours

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 18 April for more than 13 hours in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board under his chairmanship, officials said.

He reached the ED office in central Delhi around 11 am and left after midnight following more than 13 hours of questioning. Sources said he has been asked to appear before the agency next week.

Khan told reporters while leaving that he deposed before the ED on the directions of the Supreme Court and that his statement was recorded by the agency. He said he has been asked to provide some documents to the agency in connection with this probe.

Khan said reports of his arrest were "rumours".

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Atishi and other party leaders visited Khan's house Thursday evening and met his family members expressing their solidarity with them.

Atishi told reporters outside Khan's house that they were getting news of their MLA's arrest. She said the case against him was fake. "We are getting the news that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan ji has been arrested," she had said.