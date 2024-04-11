Delhi Waqf Board case: ED moves court seeking arrest warrant against Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 10 April moved a Delhi court seeking arrest warrant against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Special Judge for CBI and ED, Rakesh Syal, posted the matter for 18 April after the ED sought time to file certain documents in support of the application.

"Fresh application for issuance of open ended non-bailable warrant against Amanatullah Khan has been received from the Bail and Filing Section. It be checked and registered as per rules SPP (special public prosecutor) for ED seeks some time to file certain documents in support of the application. Heard. As requested, put up for consideration on April 18, 2024," the judge said.

Khan, the Okhla MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was not named as an accused in a recent chargesheet filed by the ED.

The ED, however, moved a magisterial court recently seeking prosecution of Khan for allegedly evading agency's summons in the case case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra has summoned Khan on 20 April in the case.

The federal probe agency also alleged before the ACMM that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation.