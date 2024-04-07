Waqf Board case: Court reserves order on ED's plea against AAP's Amanatullah Khan

A Delhi court on Saturday, 6 April reserved its order on the application of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance to the probe agency's summons in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board regularities.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court has listed the matter for hearing on 9 April.

The probe agency has alleged that Khan, previously a witness, later became an accused in the case by seeking anticipatory bail and evading investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin, representing the ED, stressed on Khan's pivotal role in the matter, saying that his involvement surpasses that of other accused who have already been apprehended and charged.

The ED cited Khan's non-cooperation as the hindrance in the conclusion of the investigation.

On 11 March, the Delhi High Court had refused anticipatory bail to AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan in connection with the money laundering case.