Delhi Waqf Board case: SC rejects Amanatullah Khan's anticipatory bail plea

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 April refused to entertain an anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta asked Khan to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on 18 April at 11 am.

The bench took exception to certain observations made in the 11 March verdict of the Delhi High Court with regard to the merit of the case and said it will not have any bearing in the matter.

The Okhla MLA had approached the Delhi High Court after his application for anticipatory bail in the case was rejected by a trial court on 1 March.

Khan was not named as an accused in the charge sheet that the ED filed recently.