Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024: Masterstroke or mess?

The Modi-led NDA government is poised to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament today, a topic of considerable controversy.

Waqf boards are a type of statutory body established under the Waqf Act of 1954 to oversee and regulate waqf properties in India — property or land donated by followers of Islam to become community property.

Supporters of the bill argue it will bring much-needed societal reforms to the waqf system. It will, they argue, end corruption and break up the monopoly over waqf properties controlled by a certain segment of the Muslim community.

Opponents of the bill claim it represents yet another effort by the Modi administration to polarise society and sow divisiveness, similar to the CAA–NRC legislation.

The Congress-led opposition has pledged not to let the bill pass in Parliament.

However, a section of the Muslim community — in particular, the Shia, Vohra and Sufi sects — has expressed support for the amendment.

Overview of the Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 proposes approximately 40 amendments to the Waqf Act of 1995, ostensibly to improve the management of waqf properties. These changes are intended to address existing 'inefficiencies' and enhance overall governance within the waqf system, according to the Narendra Modi government.

The bill seeks to enhance accountability, transparency and inclusivity in the administration of waqf properties. Concerns raised by critics include how much 'greater accountability' will translate into government interference in managing these assets.