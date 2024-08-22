Joint parliamentary committee begins review of Waqf Bill

The joint parliamentary committee tasked with reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met for the first time on Thursday, 22 August, with officials from the minority affairs and law ministries called to brief members about the various amendments proposed in the draft law.

The 31-member committee, headed by BJP member Jagdambika Pal, has been tasked by the Lok Sabha to scrutinise the contentious bill, which has drawn protests from the opposition parties and Muslim organisations.

Representatives of the ministry of minority affairs were expected to brief the committee on the "amendments proposed on the Bill", the Lok Sabha secretariat had said.

The JPC will discuss the bill threadbare and also the concerns over it, Pal said ahead of the meeting, adding that voices of different stakeholders will be heard by the committee.

"We will discuss all the 44 amendments and bring a good and comprehensive Bill by next session," he said.

Pal said the committee will call on various Muslim bodies representing different sects to hear their views as well.