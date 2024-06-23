The Mystery of the Godi Media

In 2014, India became familiar with the phenomenon of ‘godi media’, a phrase coined later by the Magsaysay Award-winning journalist Ravish Kumar. It refers to media playing lapdog to the prime minister, whose name rhymes with Godi.

In his book a few decades ago, American scholar Noam Chomsky wrote that the media in democratic nations was not really independent and did not simply perform the task of ‘informing’ the public. In particular, he highlighted situations where overreach by the state saw the media engaged in what he called ‘manufacturing consent’ in favour of the government and various business interests. He defined a model where the mass media are ideological institutions putting out propaganda, without overt coercion, being reliant only on market forces and restricted only by self-censorship.

The defining aspects of such a model were the following:

first, that media was owned by corporate interests;

secondly, that its revenue model depended on advertising;

thirdly, that the government made it ‘dependent’ — by giving access only to a select few pliant reporters and anchors and by withholding licences;

fourthly, that this compromised and pliant media then marginalised dissent and attacked the political opposition, acting as a government mouthpiece;

and finally, that it created ‘bogeyman’ distractions that took attention away from real issues.

As may be noted by alert readers, all of these conditions apply to mainstream media in India. Per some of these parameters, such as licensing and advertising, our media is even more dependent than those in the West.

Having said that, it is quite revealing to see that the revenues of India’s six listed news media companies have not risen in the last decade. The total sales of these companies in 2014 was Rs 6,325 crore and the total in 2023 was Rs 6,691 crore. The total profits in 2014 were Rs 761 crore and in 2023, they in fact fell to Rs 254 crore.