IIM-B faculty appeals to corporate India to de-fund the spread of misinformation through news media

A few of the current and retired faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) have appealed to corporate India to de-fund the spread of misinformation and hate speech through news channels and social media. They urged corporate India to stop funding hate, and to support responsible stakeholders and using their voice for the fraternity.

In the letter, the faculty highlighted that over the past few years, an open and public exhibit of hatred towards minorities in public discourse has become common practice in India in political discourse on television news and on social media to use dehumanising language while referring to minorities and it has reached alarming levels.

Acts of violent hate crimes, often by organised and radicalised groups, against minorities have seen a rise.