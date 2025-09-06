Manipur needs justice & reconciliation, not symbolism, says Gaurav Gogoi

As Manipur continues to reel under unrest, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi cast Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit not as a grand finale but as the first hesitant step on a long and arduous road toward peace, justice, and the revival of democracy in the strife-torn state.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme on Friday, Gogoi, deputy leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, remarked, “We cannot say normalcy has returned to Manipur… there is no elected government. Modi’s visit should not be seen as the end goal but the start of a long journey to bring peace and reconciliation.”

The Assam Congress president stressed that the people’s aspirations must be met and their fractured relationships healed. He added that the visit, which he said should have taken place two years ago, comes “very much delayed”.