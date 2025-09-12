PM Modi's Manipur visit going to be a farce: Congress

After 29 long months of silence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally discovered Manipur on the map. His much-touted visit to the violence-scarred state on 13 September, however, will last less than three hours, long enough to cut some ribbons, pose for photographs, and then swiftly fly out again.

The visit, the first since ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities erupted in May 2023, has been described by the Congress as a “farce” rather than a force for peace. Party Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh quipped on X that the trip would be of “less than three hours”, dismissing it as political theatre rather than genuine statesmanship.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, never one to mince words, added that the exercise was a “mere formality” that ought to have been undertaken two years earlier. “Had he gone earlier, the situation could have been different today,” Gehlot remarked.

The itinerary itself seems almost designed for satire. Modi will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, a rare acknowledgement of the thousands rendered homeless, before unveiling development projects worth a dazzling Rs 8,500 crore.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in its usual flourish, spoke of “inclusive, sustainable and holistic development” and announced projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and another Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal. One wonders if the displaced families, still living in relief camps, will be reassured by foundation stones and platitudes.

The political opposition has been scathing. For weeks, the Congress has said such a rushed trip is “an insult” to the people of Manipur, who have waited in vain for nearly two-and-a-half years.