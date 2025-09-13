Explained: What en masse resignation in Manipur's Naga-dominated Phungyar means for BJP

In a significant political development, at least 43 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned en masse from the party’s Phungyar Mandal in Ukhrul district on 11 September, just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur. The resignations are being touted as a major blow to the party’s organisational strength in the Naga-majority constituency.

A party functionary confirmed the development, stating that those who stepped down included the mandal president, as well as the heads of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing), Yuva Morcha (youth wing), and Kisan Morcha (farmers’ wing). In addition, several booth-level presidents across the Phungyar constituency also submitted their resignations.

Phungyar, located in the hill district of Ukhrul, has been a strategically important area for the BJP in its attempts to strengthen its presence among Manipur’s tribal communities.

The sudden mass resignation of key local leaders, especially just before the Prime Minister’s arrival, raised questions about growing dissatisfaction within the party’s ranks.

Although the BJP has not officially commented on the reasons behind the resignations, political analysts believe the move may signal discontent with the party’s handling of the ongoing ethnic crisis in the state.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been embroiled in violent unrest, primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. While Phungyar has remained relatively peaceful due to its Naga-majority population, the broader instability and perceived neglect of tribal concerns may have contributed to the mass exodus.

Prime Minister Modi visited Manipur two days after the resignations, marking his first trip to the state since the ethnic conflict began. His visit was closely watched and seen as a crucial opportunity for the BJP to reaffirm its commitment to restoring peace and addressing the grievances of various communities.