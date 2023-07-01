Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully,' UK court told

Kevin Spacey is "a man who does not respect personal boundaries" and gets a thrill from preying on other men, prosecutors told jurors at the start of the actor's sexual assault trial in London on Friday.

The 63-year-old faces 12 charges, including sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The latter charge carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The Oscar-winning actor has pleaded not guilty to all charges.