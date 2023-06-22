'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta exits new Netflix movie after #MeToo allegations

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, known for starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Narcos: Mexico, has announced his departure from the upcoming movie Fiesta en la Madriguera in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

Mexican musician and activist María Elena Rios had accused Huerta of sexual assault in a Twitter thread in which she called the actor a “sexual predator”. Huerta has denied the allegations.

In a statement, obtained by American news outlet Deadline, Huerta said he has exited the Netflix project as he doesn't want the movie and the team to suffer because of him.