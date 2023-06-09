'Me Too' case: Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan issued notice to provide evidence

She further stated that the incident had happened in front of 50 people. "I wanted nothing but to stay away from him, rather than stay and be tolerant of his lewd and unprofessional behaviour," Sruthi had alleged. "Sarja needs to make sure that he doesn't cross the thin line between two actors and use his position of power to cause another person discomfort," she stated.



The incident stirred a big controversy in the Karnataka film industry. Though the Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce tried to resolve the issue under the leadership of veteran late actor and politician Ambareesh, it couldn't be resolved as Sruthi lodged a police complaint against the actor. Actor Arjun Sarja outrightly rejected the allegations that Sruthi Hariharan had made and filed a defamation case of Rs 5 crore against her in 2018. An FIR in the case has been lodged against her with the Cyber Crime police.