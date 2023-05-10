Former US President Donald Trump sexually abused, defamed author E. Jean Carroll: Manhattan federal jury

Trump, the first former US President to be criminally charged, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments to Daniels during the 2016 presidential elections at his arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.

Carroll, 79, called the verdict a victory for her and other victims of abuse.

"I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed," she said in a statement.

CNN quoted Carroll’s lead attorney Roberta Kaplan saying in a statement, “No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States.” Referring to Carroll, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account, in all caps, that he has “absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace — a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!” He went on to describe the process as a “very unfair trial” and added that “what else can you expect from a Trump-hating, Clinton-appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be, speaking to, and in control of, a jury from an anti-Trump area which is probably the worst place in the US for me to get a fair “trial.” Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina said outside the court that Trump will appeal the verdict and called it “strange.” “This was a rape claim. This was rape case all along and the jury rejected that, but made other findings. But they rejected her rape claim and she’d always claimed this was a rape case so it’s a little perplexing, but we move forward,” Tacopina was quoted as saying by CNN.