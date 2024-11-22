Painter to performer: Amol Palekar's memories of his journey as a star of the 1970s

A new book on the life and times of painter-actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar will give readers a retrospective of the veteran artist's personal odyssey from canvas to celluloid via proscenium.

Set to launch in Mumbai tomorrow, in Pune on 24 November and in New Delhi on 27 November, the book, Viewfinder in English and Aiwaz in Marathi, will mark Palekar’s 80th birthday. Both books are published by Westland, Aiwaz in partnership with Madhushree Publications.

Palekar reflects on a rich tapestry of experiences that shaped his artistic journey: from his beginnings as a painter in Mumbai to his immersion in theatre under the mentorship of Satyadev Dubey, and finally, to his celebrated career in cinema, where he delivered back-to-back box office hits and unforgettable performances.

"My journey back to the past offers a glimpse into India’s cultural evolution, highlighting the gap between alternative theatre, art-house cinema and mainstream entertainment," said Palekar, known as the relatable boy-next-door in the 1970s for his work in super hit films like Gol Maal, Chhoti Si Baat, Rajnigandha and Chitchor, among others.

Palekar’s mastery in acting stood out in contrast to larger-than-life heroes in high-octane dramas, authenticating the everyday hero and inspiring a new wave of cinematic role models.

Transitioning to direction, Palekar’s films turned to intimate, often unspoken themes that blurred the lines between personal and universal experiences.