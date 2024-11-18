Obituary: Uma Dasgupta, Durga forever

In Bibhuti Bhushan Bandyopadhyay's iconic Bengali novel Pather Panchali (1929) — adapted into an even more iconic film by Satyajit Ray in 1955 — the character of Durga, elder sister of the protagonist Apu, doesn't make it in life beyond her eleventh year. Surrounded by crushing poverty and a largely uncaring society, the strong-willed yet compassionate little tomboy succumbs to malaria on a stormy night in the heart of rural Bengal.

For generations of readers and worldwide film lovers, she has remained Apu's beloved 'didi', the immortal child who never grew up. Curiously enough, something similar happened to Uma Dasgupta, the little girl who played Durga in Ray's film. Sadly mortal, she finally lost her battle to cancer in Kolkata today at the age of 84.

And yet, despite several public appearances through the years, this former teacher never really outgrew her 'Durga' phase, perhaps because she never took her acting career too far beyond Pather Panchali. It is a testament to the film's impact that so many still remember her enough for her passing to make national news.

In what became one of the most iconic images from Indian cinema, Ray had Apu and Durga running through a field of kaash flowers to see a train for the first time in their lives, a sequence that deviated from the book, in which Durga passes away nursing an unfulfilled desire to actually see a train, poignantly asking her brother if they can go see one once she gets better.