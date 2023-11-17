Ranjit Hoskote resigns from Documenta 16 committee over anti-Semitism claims

Mumbai-based Indian curator, art critic and poet Ranjit Hoskote has stepped down from the six-member selection committee of the current edition of the international art exhibition Documenta 16—amidst charges of anti-Semitism rooted in concerns around his support for the BDS movement.

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest, Sanctions campaign is a global non-violent protest movement, modelled on several successful examples worldwide, including India's Quit India movement and the boycott movement against apartheid in South Africa. BDS promotes boycotts and economic sanctions against Israel "to end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law".

Earlier this month too, BDS released an updated list of entities that consumers might wish to boycott to create pressure to stop the violence in Gaza, citing these companies as "profiting from the genocide of Palestinian people"