'Tanashah is symbolic of our times, art can't be apolitical': Dancer Navtej Johar

In fact, Johar started out in theatre during his college days, but moved away from it as he found it to be too verbose. However, he wanted a medium that was appropriate to convey what he wanted to in this case — thus, theatre.

"Also, now I have a body that knows how to handle the gaps. The text too has gaps. My process was to first memorise it and combine it with imagery and sounds. It was like making a collage of texts, moments, sounds and images that never ends and one keeps juggling."

Known for his innovations, improvisations and experiments in dance and yoga, the dancer who has developed a unique style, a synthesis of dance, yoga and somatics, admits that sometimes the purists do get disappointed.

"But that is fair, after all, they have invested so much in you and expect the legacy to be carried forward. I also feel that I have gotten away with a lot of freedom — being a 'nice boy' helps.

"So be it yoga or dance, I do take licences," Johar says, "but respectfully. I have not really experienced the brunt of doing things differently... When I go back to the same places, my work gets accepted wholeheartedly. By the way, if I had taken to heart all the criticism, I would not have been a dancer in the first place, and we would not be talking."