Bhagat Singh's 116th birth anniversary celebrated in Lahore

Bhagat Singh's 116th birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday, 28 September by a non-profit foundation, which demanded Pakistan's highest gallantry award for the pre-partition era revolutionary leader.

The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation observed the freedom fighter's birth anniversary on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), and a cake-cutting event was held on the court's lawn.

The foundation's members and other lawyers participated in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan Head, Advocate Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, paid rich tributes to the independence hero who was hanged along with his comrades Raj Guru and Sukh Dev by the British in 1931.