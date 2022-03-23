Combined legacy of Bhagat Singh and Mahatma Gandhi is best for India

In the history of the freedom movement of India, it is common to speak of the main Congress-led movement and the movement of revolutionaries separately. Within the revolutionary movement also there were several streams but the one led by the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) became the most talked about at the national level. In popular discussion people often talk about the movements led by Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh.

However a closer look would reveal that there was much co-operation between the two movements. This should not come as a surprise at all, as several of the most crucial aims and precepts were shared. Not only were both movements committed to freedom of India as their most important immediate goal, both of them also accorded high priority to communal harmony and prioritizing the needs of weaker sections. In particular the revolutionary leaders felt closer to younger Congress leaders with a socialist ideology, best represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, and stated this openly.

Historian Ravindra Kumar has written—“the activities of the revolutionaries complemented the non-violent campaign of the Civil Disobediance Movement and their effect upon popular consciousness was no less decisive than the effect of the Satyagraha movement.”

In two books I recently edited, ‘When the Two Streams Met’ and ‘Azadi Ke Deewanon Ki Daastaan’, I have, along with co-authors, presented several examples of such complementarity proving mutually useful as well as contributing in important ways to the progress of the freedom movement. My co-author Prof. Jagmohan Singh, Secretary of Shahid Bhagat Singh Research Committee ( who is also nephew of Bhagat Singh) stated that the great inspirational impact of the fast and other sacrifices of jailed revolutionaries helped the more radical Congress leaders to advance the announcement of complete freedom as the objective of the Congress-led struggle. As is well-known, Jawaharlal in particular played a very important role in this.