Marriage equality verdict: Yet another ‘burial by committee’?

On 17 October 2023, the Supreme Court of India gave its verdict on the marriage equality petition that sought the inclusion of gay, lesbian and transgender unions under the Special Marriage Act. The five-judge constitution bench—consisting of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S. Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P.S. Narasimha—had heard petitions related to the case for 10 days earlier this year.

On the question of the legality of same-sex marriage, the bench was unanimous that the right to marry was not a fundamental right; on whether same-sex couples can legally adopt children, it was a 3:2 split verdict, with the majority again voting against.

The verdict has obviously dashed the hopes of the queer community, who took to social media and other platforms to express their disappointment. Many had anticipated a favourable decision, in light of earlier landmark judgements on questions of human rights—like the right to privacy, the NALSA judgement and the repeal of Section 377 (which criminalised homosexuality).