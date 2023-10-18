Same-sex marriage will become reality one day, says India's fastest woman

India’s fastest woman Dutee Chand has expressed the belief that same-sex marriages will become a reality one day. She made the remark when asked for her views on Tuesday's Supreme Court judgment on the legality of same-sex marriages.

"The Supreme Court has not prevented same-sex persons from staying together. As the country has no such legislation for marriage between same-sex persons, the court did not interfere in it," she said.

Chand, who had no hesitation in revealing that she has been in a relation with her partner for five years, said they love each other and would like to get married.

"We are optimistic that the Centre and Parliament will certainly consider the case and make a proper legislation for marriage between same-sex persons in future," Chand said.

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is only within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such union.