Satyaram Reang, tribal folk culture exponent and Padma Shri recipient, passes away in Tripura

Satyaram Reang, who was awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution towards tribal folk music and dance, died at his Santirbazar home in South Tripura district on Sunday, 1 October.

He was 88 and is survived by a son and four daughters.

Reang, a resident of Dashami Reang para, a remote village in South Tripura district, was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021.

He had played a key role in promoting Hajagiri dance and preserving tribal folk culture and tradition.