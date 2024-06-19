The eloquence of the ‘domestic vernacular’

Native’ is a funny word. Is this a useful bon mot when talking about the inhabitants of a city largely constituted of migrants from its very inception? Both the overlords and underlings who established Bombay came from elsewhere—the Portuguese, the British, the Gujarati and Marathi speakers, all of whom settled and worked and governed this fledgeling harbour town.

As they spread over the ‘islands’, migrants became palimpsest over the villages of its ‘original’ inhabitants— fisherfolk, salt-pan workers, small farmers. The word is twice removed when referring to ‘Native Town’ or the architecture therein, but since it has been normalised in maps, gazettes and historical writing, I suppose we should use it, but never unselfconsciously.

I prefer to call Bombay’s native architecture, ‘Domestic Vernacular’. Here’s why. The vernacular is a ‘language or dialect spoken by the ordinary people in a particular country or region’.

Vernacular architecture, on the other hand, refers to ‘domestic and functional rather than public or monumental buildings’. Bombay’s colonial architecture is book-ended by two homegrown forms of such buildings. One, the architecture of the ‘Native Town’ that rose during the 1700s, in the early days of the Fort settlement on the island called Bombaim.

Two, the now fashionable Art Deco, a child of the modernist 20th century and the grand reclamations. Between these, the Imperial mainstream held centre-stage, focused resolutely on public or monumental buildings in competing styles—Neo-Classical, Neo Gothic, Indo-Saracenic, one following the other over 300 years of the Presidency town.