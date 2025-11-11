The eternal flame of 'khudi': Celebrating Allama Iqbal

Every year, 9 November brings a rare confluence of memory and meaning: the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal (1877–1938) and World Urdu Day.

Few poets have carried the burden of both cultural and philosophical transformation with such brilliance. Iqbal — of Kashmiri Pandit descent, educated in Cambridge, Munich, and Lincoln’s Inn — was not merely a poet of moods or metaphors; he was a seer, a sage, and a soul-stirrer whose verse remains among the most influential creations of the twentieth century. Revered as Shā‘ir-e-Mashriq — the Poet of the East — his legacy stands at the intersection of language, philosophy, and spiritual awakening.

Iqbal’s early works glowed with the fervor of Indian patriotism and human unity. His immortal Tarāna-e-Hind still rings across generations: 'Sāre jahān se achchhā Hindostān hamārā/ Hum bulbulen hain is kī, ye gulsitān hamārā (better than the whole world is our Hindustan/ We are its nightingales, and this is our garden).'

In poems such as Nayā Shiwālā (new temple), he envisioned a spiritual India that transcended religious divides. Yet, after his European sojourn, Iqbal’s imagination expanded from the nation to the cosmos. He began to speak not for a country, but for the self — for humanity’s struggle toward divinely inspired self-realisation.

At the centre of this shift stood one idea: khudi — translated inadequately as 'selfhood' or 'ego' — which was for Iqbal the spark of divine consciousness within every human being. He saw moral and civilisational decay as symptoms of a weakened self, one that had forgotten its creative power.