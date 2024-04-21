The Hindus who look after the mosque at Mari

Three young men were returning home to Mari after working at a construction site. “It was 15 years ago,” Ajay Paswan, one of them, recalls. “We were passing the deserted mosque in our village, and we decided to see it from inside. We were curious.”

Moss covered the floor and bushes had overtaken the structure. “Andar gaye toh hum logon ka mann badal gaya (when we entered, our feelings changed),” the 33-year-old daily-wage worker says. “Maybe Allah wanted us to go in.”

The three — Paswan, Bakhori Bind and Gautam Prasad — decided to clean it up. “We cut the wild growth and painted the mosque. We constructed a big platform in front of the mosque,” says Ajay. They also started lighting the evening lamp.

The trio installed a sound system and hung a loudspeaker horn on the dome of the mosque. “We decided to play azaan (call to prayer) through a sound system,” adds Ajay, and soon, the azaan rang out five times a day in Mari, a village in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

There are no Muslims in Mari village. The care and upkeep of the masjid and mazaar (mausoleum) here are in the hands of Ajay, Bakhori and Gautam — all Hindus.

“Our faith is attached to this masjid and the mazaar and we protect it,” says Janaki Pandit. “When I was married 65 years ago, I too first bowed my head at the mosque and then worshipped our [Hindu] deities,” adds the 82-year-old resident.

The white-and-green-painted mosque is visible from the main road; its paint fades with every monsoon. A four-feet-high boundary wall surrounds the compound of the mosque and the mausoleum.