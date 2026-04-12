The 'last Mughal' of melody: A tribute to Asha Bhosle (1933–2026)

The curtains have finally fallen on one of the most vibrant eras of Indian playback music. Asha Bhosle, the unmatched voice of versatility who reshaped the soundscape of Hindi cinema for over eight decades, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, 12 April at the age of 92. With her passing, the industry loses more than a singer; it loses a restless creative force who remained energetic and curious well into her later years.

“Main is film industry ki aakhri Mughal hoon (I am the last Mughal of the film industry),” she had famously said at a concert in Dubai a few years ago. Performing her Broadway-style show Asha@90, she commanded the stage with regal ease, her confidence and vitality defying time itself.

Born Asha Mangeshkar in 1933, her journey was marked by resilience. An early marriage that did not endure pushed her into the film industry as a young mother determined to make a living. For years, she worked tirelessly on the margins, taking on assignments that others often overlooked. Yet persistence gradually carved out a path that was entirely her own.

By the late 1950s, her collaboration with composer O. P. Nayyar produced enduring classics such as 'Aaiye Meherban' and the lively duets of Naya Daur, signalling the emergence of a singer capable of bringing distinct character to every composition she touched.

Her rise was often framed through the lens of comparisons with her sister, Lata Mangeshkar. The popular imagination cast the relationship as a rivalry, yet the reality was more layered: two extraordinary voices shaping an entire industry. While Lata’s soprano came to represent technical perfection, Asha embraced tonal warmth, sensuality and experimentation, expanding the expressive possibilities of film music and proving there was space for multiple musical identities at the top.