Asha forever: The voice that time cannot silence

Asha began singing professionally at the age of nine in 1943, stepping into the industry at a time when Lata Mangeshkar was already beginning to emerge as its most sought-after voice. Through the late 1940s and 1950s, Asha often found herself overshadowed by her sister’s towering success. While she delivered popular songs during this period, she was frequently confined to lighter compositions, particularly cabaret and dance tracks, rather than the more classically demanding repertoire often assigned to Lata.

However, the arrival of a new generation of composers gradually expanded her opportunities. Recognising the distinct tonal quality and emotional agility of her voice, they entrusted her with increasingly varied material. Over time, Asha established an identity that was unmistakably her own, stepping out from the shadow of comparison and building an enduring reputation for versatility.

Few singers have shaped a genre as decisively as Asha did the Bollywood dance number. Songs such as 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja' from Caravan, 'Ye Mera Dil' from Don, 'Dum Maaro Dum' from Hare Rama Hare Krishna and 'O Haseena Zulfonwali' from Teesri Manzil remain benchmarks of energy, sensuality and musical precision.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Asha’s voice became almost inseparable from the screen presence of dancer Helen, with the singer lending an unmistakable vitality to many of the era’s most memorable cabaret performances. While she later explored numerous other styles, her command over rhythm-driven songs became one of her defining artistic signatures.

By the late 1970s, a perception had emerged that Asha’s strengths lay primarily in lighter or more experimental songs, while Lata retained the edge in classical or semi-classical compositions. That assumption was firmly overturned with Asha’s work in Umrao Jaan, where she delivered a series of ghazals marked by restraint, poise and emotional depth. The performance earned her her first National Film Award and critical recognition of her classical command.