The lore of Chadar Badni puppets

"Chadar Badni puppetry has a deep connection with our ancestors. When I play this...,” says Tapan Murmu, “I feel surrounded by them.”

It’s early January 2023 and the Bandna harvest festival is underway in Sarpukurdanga, a hamlet in Khanjanpur village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Tapan is a farmer in his late 20s and feels strongly about his Santhal Adivasi community’s rich traditions, specifically the captivating puppetry performance called Chadar Badni.

While speaking to PARI [the People's Archive of Rural India], Tapan is holding a dome-shaped cage, draped in vivid red fabric. In it are numerous small, wooden human figures—puppets that will be manoeuvred by a complex system of levers, bamboo sticks and a rope.

“Look at my feet and see how I make these dolls dance.” The farmer’s feet gather momentum as he starts humming a song in Santhali, his mother tongue.

“What you are seeing in the Chadar Badni is the celebratory dance. This puppetry is part of our festivities and is performed during Bandna (harvest festival), marriage ceremonies and Dasain (a festival celebrated by the Santhal Adivasis during Durga Puja),” says Tapan.

He points to the puppets, “This is the morol (village head) in the middle. He claps and plays instruments like banam (single-string wooden lute) and traditional flute. Women dance on one side, facing men who are playing dhamsa and madol (Adivasi percussion devices).’’

Bandna (also known as Sohrai) is the biggest harvest festival of Birbhum’s Santhal Adivasis, where different kinds of performances and celebrations take place.