The magic ingredient is ‘the writer’s uncompromising integrity’

The name Perumal Murugan is widely recognised, if only for the controversy surrounding his novel, One Part Woman, copies of which were burned by RSS members for apparently outraging Hindu sentiments, leading to Murugan posting his own obituary in protest in 2015.

This book, along with his much beloved Poonachi or The Story of a Black Goat, went on to be longlisted for the American National Book Award for translated literature. In 2023, Perumal’s novel Pyre (translated by Anirudhhan Vasudevan) was longlisted for the International Booker Prize, while Fire Bird (translated by Janani Kannan) won the JCB Prize for Literature. The person who collected the award was Perumal’s long-time friend and publisher, Kannan Sundaram, who joked that that’s what really clinched the win!

Kannan’s name is perhaps lesser known than his writers, and that is how he likes it. Founder of the Nagercoil-based Kalachuvadu Publications, he also resurrected Kalachuvadu, a monthly journal on culture and politics that his father, the writer Sundara Ramaswamy, established in 1988, only to wind it up after eight issues.

Together with his wife Mythili, Kannan has kept it going since 1994. In 1995, the couple decided to publish Sundara Ramaswamy’s books as well as other contemporary Tamil classics. The first two titles were published in 1996. One of them was Kannan’s father’s first novel, which continues to be a bestseller.