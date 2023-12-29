Book it! Top 10 reads of 2023 going on 2024

When time is short and the books are long, why bother? Well, here are 10 reasons: five down, five to go!

First, the five I've read and loved already, and then, the five I would love to read and so, I hope, would you.

Devika Rege: Quarterlife

This is a novel that took the top of my head off, and made me re-see the city I thought I knew so well — having written it into my stories and poems, having dreamt it obsessively into my bones.

Devika Rege’s first novel, Quarterlife, has Mumbai a.k.a. Bombay as the epicentre of the maelstrom that is Modi’s India. Through her young characters (the quarterlifers) she teases out and pushes back against the competing narratives at stake: hyper-nationalism, the so-called economic miracle, caste politics, the well-greased Hindutva hate-machine…

With such brutality to contend with, it is almost shocking to find such delicacy of attention, such depth of listening, such ability to hold us, simply, directly, with wisdom and grief, through lived experience, researched and felt reality. Beautifully built up to a level of almost unbearable tension, this one’s the mirror walking down the road, breaking into a thousand shards, and still walking.