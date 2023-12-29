Flashback 2023: Top 10 moments that defined Indian sport in a year of highs

The year 2023 was one which saw India take some giant strides in its pursuit to become a sporting superpower beyond cricket. Be it Neeraj Chopra emerging as the world champion in javelin, India crossing the century mark of medals for the first time at the Asian Games, or the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty becoming the first Indian doubles badminton pair to be world no.1 — the list goes on.

As for the pecking order, Chopra’s gold in Budapest may rank on top, but some of the other achievements were simply extraordinary. Talking about cricket, the sport they call a religion in this country, it was a case of so-near-yet-so-far when the juggernaut of the men in blue came to a grinding halt in the 50-over ICC World Cup final. Heartbreaking yes, but it should not detract from appreciating the way India cruised through the campaign to win 10 matches on the trot.

Here’s our pick of the top 10 sporting achievements by India during the year:

Neeraj Chopra

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who settled for silver at the Worlds in Oregon 2022, fulfilled his quest of the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest 2023. He thus became the first Indian in the 19 editions of the championships to win gold, and joined the league of Czech legend Jan Jelezny, Chopra’s hero who held the Olympic and Worlds gold medals together. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem fell short of Chopra’s 88.17m effort by 35 cm to win silver.

Chopra's countrymen Kishore Jena and D.P. Manu finished fifth and sixth respectively, to give India a historic achievement of three athletes in the top six of a Worlds.