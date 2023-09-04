I have the potential to be a world champion, declares Pragg

‘’The Candidates is a long tournament where you have to be mentally and physically fit. There is still time to think about it,’’ he said, brushing aside any suggestion that his job may be made a shade easier if Carlsen stays away from the event. The five-time world champion from Norway, who knows Pragg’s game quite well, maintained that he may pull out of the running to fight for the world title match again – but the last has not been heard on the issue.

No conversation with the young mastermind can be complete these days without a reference to his mother Nageshwari, whose presence on the sidelines of his matches has gone viral in the social media space over the past month – including a post from the great Garri Kasparov. How much of a help is it to have her around, especially in the global tournaments?

‘’As I said before, her presence and the role of my parents have been enormous in my career,’’ Pragg said, also acknowledging that a Indian meal cooked by her ahead of a game is a must for him.